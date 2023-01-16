Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Decreases By 63.8%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS MITEY traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $12.75. 43,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.