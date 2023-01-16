Short Interest in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER) Drops By 96.6%

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 64,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNER traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.60. 840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Institutional Trading of Mount Rainier Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,367,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,999,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,049,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Company Profile

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

