Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Decreases By 99.8%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,622,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Propanc Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of PPCB stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,157,391. Propanc Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Propanc Biopharma Company Profile
