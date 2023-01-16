Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Increases By 1,750.0%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,800. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

