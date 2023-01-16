Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Increases By 417.6%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 417.6% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Standard Bank Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SGBLY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.35. 14,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.91.
About Standard Bank Group
