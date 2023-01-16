Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Increases By 417.6%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 417.6% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SGBLY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.35. 14,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.91.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

About Standard Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.