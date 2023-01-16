Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Drops By 92.9%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,087,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sun Pacific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 625,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,011. Sun Pacific has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in green energy, providing solar panel and lighting products in the United States. It offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. The firm also provides solar, electrical, and general construction. The company was founded by Nicholas Campanella on July 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Manalapan, NJ.

