Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Drops By 92.9%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,087,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sun Pacific Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 625,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,011. Sun Pacific has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Pacific (SNPW)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.