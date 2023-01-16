Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Declines By 71.1%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.7 %

TELNY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.44. 75,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,856. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

