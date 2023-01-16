Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Increases By 834.5%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 834.5% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

ESPO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,567. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $65.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 29,419 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.