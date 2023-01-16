Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Increases By 834.5%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 834.5% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance
ESPO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,567. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $65.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.