Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Drops By 79.3%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CID traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.07.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
