Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Drops By 79.3%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CID traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.