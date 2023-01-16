Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Rises By 203.3%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 203.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,033. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

