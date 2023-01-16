Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Grows By 530.0%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 530.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WEED Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BUDZ traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,633. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

