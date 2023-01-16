Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Grows By 530.0%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 530.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WEED Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS BUDZ traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,633. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
WEED Company Profile
