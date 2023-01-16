Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) vs. CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Financial Analysis

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvergate Capital and CB Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 2.38 $78.53 million $3.86 3.42 CB Financial Services $59.84 million 1.88 $11.57 million $2.68 8.26

Profitability

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CB Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Silvergate Capital and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.85% 0.83% CB Financial Services 23.06% 8.24% 0.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital and CB Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 2 5 3 0 2.10 CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus price target of $36.18, suggesting a potential upside of 174.10%. Given Silvergate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats CB Financial Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates through its main office and 13 branch offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Marshall and Ohio counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio, as well as one loan production offices in Allegheny County. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

