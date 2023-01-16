Silvergate Capital (SI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a market cap of $417.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after buying an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 48.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 687,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,503,000 after buying an additional 224,199 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after buying an additional 186,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

