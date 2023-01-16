SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $199.37 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $199.37 million and approximately $74.43 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 167.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00041592 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00232590 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003082 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,421,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,178,421,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18967449 USD and is up 23.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $134,288,153.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

