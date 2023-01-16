Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the December 31st total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,776,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Skye Bioscience Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKYE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 580,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,378. Skye Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100, which is in Phase I trials for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 that is in preclinical trials to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

