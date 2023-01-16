Societe Generale Boosts ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 1,180

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Societe Generale from GBX 1,072 ($13.06) to GBX 1,180 ($14.38) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Credit Suisse Group cut ASOS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 1,200 ($14.62) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC cut ASOS from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.18) to GBX 825 ($10.05) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $988.33.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASOS has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.