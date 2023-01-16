SOMESING (SSX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.63 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $46.25 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 245.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

