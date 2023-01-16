SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Up 220.0% in January

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of SBRKF stock remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Monday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

