SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Up 220.0% in January

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
Shares of SBRKF stock remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Monday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
