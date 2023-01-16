SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.8% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.04. 271,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $359.80.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

