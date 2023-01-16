SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,738 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 166,034 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $42.91.

