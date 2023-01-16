SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $37,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

