SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 954,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 557,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,044,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

