SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is IFG Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 6.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $470.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,578. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $507.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.37 and a 200-day moving average of $442.61.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.