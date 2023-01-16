Spell Token (SPELL) One Day Volume Tops $14.98 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spell Token has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $76.59 million and approximately $14.98 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

