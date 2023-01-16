SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPYR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 6,650,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,767. SPYR has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About SPYR
