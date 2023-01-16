SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPYR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 6,650,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,767. SPYR has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Get SPYR alerts:

About SPYR

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.