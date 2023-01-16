St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 978 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.61. 209,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

