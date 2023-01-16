St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.65. 34,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,067. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.35 and its 200 day moving average is $226.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

