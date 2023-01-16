St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $677,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,724,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

