St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded up $3.47 on Monday, reaching $259.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

