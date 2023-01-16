St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.8% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $35.23. 4,354,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,895,809. The company has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

