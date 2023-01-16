St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Short Dow30 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 140,458 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,508,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 82,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.26. 129,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $38.66.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

