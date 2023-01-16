St. Louis Trust Co Buys 2,745 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,003,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,381,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day moving average of $179.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $214.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

