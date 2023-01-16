St. Louis Trust Co Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

St. Louis Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,929 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.53 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

