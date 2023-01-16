St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 2,745 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 631,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,801,000 after acquiring an additional 448,852 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $136.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.57.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.