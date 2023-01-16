St. Louis Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

