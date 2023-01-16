Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $107.23. The company had a trading volume of 290,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,278. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $107.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

