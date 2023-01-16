Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.23 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $107.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

