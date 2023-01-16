Status Price Tops $0.0241 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Status has a total market capitalization of $94.50 million and $7.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00042214 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00232461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000859 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02495561 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $10,740,185.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

