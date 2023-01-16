Steem Reaches Market Cap of $77.62 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Steem has a market capitalization of $77.62 million and $7.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,142.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00406821 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016681 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00791159 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00103299 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00585638 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001323 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00209717 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,643,847 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
