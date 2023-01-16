Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Stelco Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Stelco has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

