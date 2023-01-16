Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 15,326 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $579.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $541.22 and its 200 day moving average is $510.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.