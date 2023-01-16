Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) a C$10.25 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price target on Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGY. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark restated a top pick rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.35.

Surge Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$9.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$888.55 million and a PE ratio of 8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.64 and a 52-week high of C$13.68.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

