Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reunion Gold in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get Reunion Gold alerts:

Reunion Gold Stock Down 4.6 %

RGDFF stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31. Reunion Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.