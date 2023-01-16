Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$13.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.75 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OBE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.62 and a 1-year high of C$15.67. The stock has a market cap of C$712.28 million and a PE ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.39.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 3.9799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

