Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COVTY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Covestro from €50.00 ($53.76) to €45.00 ($48.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Covestro from €40.00 ($43.01) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Covestro from €37.00 ($39.78) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.56.

Covestro Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Covestro has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

