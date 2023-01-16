StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.05 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.