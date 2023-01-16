StockNews.com Lowers REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE REVG opened at $13.51 on Thursday. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $808.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

REV Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of REV Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in REV Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in REV Group by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in REV Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.