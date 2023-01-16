StockNews.com Upgrades Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $37,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Photronics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Photronics by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 342,018 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Photronics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.