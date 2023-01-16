StockNews.com Upgrades Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Photronics Stock Performance
Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.81.
Insider Transactions at Photronics
In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $37,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Photronics
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
