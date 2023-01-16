STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0335

STP (STPT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $58.56 million and $5.73 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00042123 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00231986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03478628 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $14,444,001.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

