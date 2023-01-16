Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Update

Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,696,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Strategic Asset Leasing Stock Performance
LEAS stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. 1,171,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,389. Strategic Asset Leasing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Strategic Asset Leasing Company Profile
